My Hero Academia Breaks Hearts With Gigantomachia's Plea

The My Hero Academia manga is now working its way through the heroes' final battle against All For One, and the newest chapter of My Hero Academia has made things even more emotional with a surprising plea from Gigantomachia to his former master! Gigantomachia was one of the major monsters Tomura Shigaraki and All For One had at their disposal that quickly took out the heroes' advantage during the Paranormal Liberation Front War. With the monster also playing a crucial role in this final battle between the heroes and villains, Gigantomachia has joined the battlefield in full in a much different way than expected.

My Hero Academia threw a major wrench into the equation as the fight against All For One got even more complicated. With Hitoshi Shinso able to command Gigantomachia with his quirk, the monster has been fighting on the heroes' side against his former master. But when Gigantomachia is freed from the power, it's revealed that the monster is shedding some heartbreaking tears over the fact that he's been betrayed and abandoned by All For One during all of this.

My Hero Academia: Why Does Gigantomachia Hate All For One?

Chapter 384 of My Hero Academia continues Gigantomachia's attack against All For One together with the rest of the heroes, but it's not long before All For One knocks him out of Shinso's brainwashing. It's here that Gigantomachia starts to speak. He asks All For One why he was abandoned. Even when he started listening to Shigaraki, he knew that it was All For One's scent and voice and had been waiting for the villain to return. But he was ultimately abandoned once more.

Gigantomachia's angered over his master's treatment of him, and Shinso explains that Deku and Gigantomachia are the only ones who have been able to fight out of the Brainwashing quirk. But because the monster felt a deep anger over being betrayed, it's now exploding as Gigantomachia is fighting against All For One with his full power as well. So while it seemed like Shinso had been controlling him, Gigantomachia willingly joined the fight in this manner.

It's a heartbreaking look into a villain that has yet to showcase that type of mental faculty, so it was certainly eye opening to see Gigantomachia has been hurt by All For One too. Hopefully, All For One's grand empire is starting to crumble as a result.