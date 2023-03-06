My Hero Academia Is Turning Shinso Into the War Arc's MVP

My Hero Academia is all about underdogs, and we have met our share of them since the series began. From Izuku to Ochaco and even Hawks, a number of heroes have defied the odds to get where they are. None of them have climbed quite as hard as Shinso, though. And now, the manga is about to turn the hero-in-training into a major player.

And how did this come about? We have an update from chapter 382 to thank. After all, the big release checks in on the war effort against All For One, and Shinso steps up when things get dicey with the villain.

The whole thing came to light after All For One rewinds even further into his past and he's left as a young adult. He manages to dodge past the heroes in a bid to reach Shigaraki, and things seem hopeless for everyone when Gigantomachia appears. All For One orders the behemoth to kill the pros, but rather than follow those words, the hulking monster throws a mountain as All For One.

For those curious why Gigantomachia rebelled, well – he did no such thing in his mind. The monster believes he was following orders because Shinso beat All For One in their race. Using his Persona Chords device, Shinso is able to mimic All For One's voice after hearing it through the comms, and that is why Gigantomachia is working with the heroes. Shinso is ordering the walking calamity to fight on their side, and that has left All For One at a disadvantage.

After all, My Hero Academia has made it clear All For One cannot reunite with Shigaraki. The young man is busy fighting Izuku, but the rest of our heroes are taking on All For One. The fate of the world is at hand should the heroes mess up, and Shinso had the skills needed to throw a major wrench in the villain's plans. So if Eraser Head were on site to see his protege in action, you know he'd be beaming with pride.

Did you see this twist coming with Shinso? Or did My Hero Academia catch you by surprise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.