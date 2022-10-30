My Hero Academia Celebrates Halloween With Adorable Eri Makeover

My Hero Academia might be making its way through one of the most intense seasons of the series to date, but thankfully there's still some time to celebrate the spooky Halloween holiday with an adorable new look for Eri! My Hero Academia's sixth season has kicked off a war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front War after spending an entire season building up the strength of both sides. That means it has been nothing but action for the first few episodes, and while that is appropriate for the scary holiday, it's far from finding time for easy fun.

While the anime itself is currently in the heat of battle with the entire hero and villain rosters, one character who has thankfully been nowhere near the center of the action is Eri. As she is currently hiding away from all of the action going down in the sixth season, the team behind the anime has brought her back to the spotlight with some special new key art celebrating the Halloween holiday. Going trick or treating with Eri dressed up as an adorable witch, it's a fun new look at what has been a very turmoil filled season. Check it out below:

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 6

My Hero Academia's sixth season has been taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front Arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and that means there has been plenty of bloodshed on both the hero and villain sides of the conflict. Things are only going to get more intense as the episodes roll on as the fight between the two is really only beginning. As the sixth season has just begun, there's still plenty to look forward to.

If you wanted to catch up with My Hero Academia's newest season, the new episodes are streaming on Crunchyroll alongside their initial launch in Japan. You can also find the first five seasons of the anime streaming with the platform too (with an English dub available), so now is the perfect time to catch up with everything!