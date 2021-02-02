My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Hawks' New Goal

✖

My Hero Academia's latest cliffhanger has revealed Hawks' new goal with the newest chapters of the series. Kohei Horikoshi's Weekly Shonen Jump series is beginning to explore the immediate aftermath in the battle between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and has been giving fans an update on how Hawks is doing following his getting severe burns from Dabi. At the same time, we're also starting to get more of a look at his past and how it informs his current actions as a hero. With the newest chapter, it seems this has helped him come to a major decision.

Chapter 299 of the series revisits Hawks and Best Jeanist following the fight with the Paranomal Liberation Front, and while a crucial flashback reveals more of Hawks' past and his abusive upbringing, it's more important that it will seemingly help to inform how he moves forward. His new goal seems to brush off all of that and focus on helping the Todoroki family and his childhood hero, Endeavor.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Hawks and Jeanist break down the events of the last few arcs and Hawks finds out that his mom was actually the one who told Dabi about his secret past, it's here that he begins to shift. He mentions how he's now "free of [his] shackles" with the Safety Commission out of commission and his mother is nowhere to be found, and this turns his attention toward the future.

Unfortunately it's a little vague as the dialogue carries a heavy sense of intensity with it. Hawks opens up about how he felt Twice was an honest person because he showed his true nature when backed into a corner, and he knows that no matter what Dabi says about the past it does not change the main Endeavor is today. He then mentions how there is a lot of "clean up" to be done towards his origin, but then reveals that Endeavor is in trouble.

It's not clear what Hawks means to do just yet, but it seems his goal from now on is to be a more direct version of himself free from the secret shenanigans he had been a part of for so long.