My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Releasing ‘Complete Edition’ with New Footage

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was one of the major anime efforts from the My Hero Academia franchise last year, and after a successful run through theaters in Japan and the rest of the world the film is now gearing up for its first home video release in Japan. But unlike the Blu-ray and DVD release of the first film, Two Heroes, there will be some changes made to Heroes Rising before it drops. In fact this new version of the film is being touted as the “Complete Edition” of the new film featuring some extra unseen footage.

As confirmed by the official Twitter account for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, the Blu-ray and DVD is scheduled to hit shelves in Japan on July 15th and features a new cut of the film with new animation and retakes from the film that originally screened in theaters. There’s no quite telling what changes will be made to the film, or how extensive this new content will be, but a new cut is certainly an exciting prospect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There has yet to be any official announcement of an English language home video release for the film just yet, but given that it just released in theaters outside of Japan last month in might be a much longer wait. If this new edition of the film comes with the English language release, that’s going to make the wait just a bit easier too! Until then, you can still enjoy new releases from Heroes Rising as Viz Media has officially released the official tie-in manga in English through their digital Shonen Jump library!

Were you able to check out My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising during its limited run in theaters? What kind of changes would you like to see with the complete edition? What are you hoping doesn’t change for the Blu-ray and DVD release in Japan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!