My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Celebrates Release with Special Promo

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising marks the second feature film effort from the franchise, and now it’s making its way through theaters in Japan. But unlike the first film that slotted in perfectly between the second and third seasons of the anime series, this new film will take place long after where the current season of the anime is. It’s more tied into the original manga run of the series, and has celebrated this fact with a special promo for the film featuring cool new representations of the manga’s famous moments.

If you’re not completely caught up to where the manga currently is, some of this promo does contain spoilery images from some of the manga’s later moments. But for those who are all caught up and ready to see Heroes Rising, then this promo features a cool walk down memory lane. Check out the new promo in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is now running in theaters in Japan, and Funimation has confirmed that they will be bringing the film to the United States and Canada in early 2020. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.

The film is set several arcs from the current Shie Hassaikai arc playing out in the anime, and while there might not be major spoilers for anime fans, there most likely will be some developments as Izuku Midoriya and the other characters in Class 1-A have been through some big changes since the intense battles currently playing out in the fourth season.