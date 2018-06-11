‘My Hero Academia’ Just Brought Kirishima and Bakugo Closer

Kirishima and Bakugo have had a strange friendship throughout My Hero Academia as Kirishima was often seen as one of the few characters who hung out with Bakugo closely, and fans didn’t expect their two strong personalities to mesh well.

But unbeknownst to them, Kirishima and Bakugo now see themselves as equals and that close relationship is what ultimately saved Bakugo from the League of Villains.

Midoriya had devised a plan to save Bakugo from the League of Villains while All Might fought All For One, but realized that the plan wouldn’t work if he tried to call out to Bakugo. So Midoriya tells Kirishima that he “has to be” the one to call out to Bakugo when he, Midoriya, and Iida fly through the air.

Since Kirishima’s always been Bakugo’s side throughout the U.A. Academy process, he’s the only one Bakugo’s come to respect as an equal. Because of this, Kirishima needs to be the one to call out to Bakugo. This is proven true as when Kirishima calls out for Bakugo and extends his hand, Bakugo explodes his way to them and is able to clutch his hand.

Not only was his rescue well animated, fans really stuck to Bakugo’s “you idiot!” comment as he’s happy to see Kirishima there. What did you think of this new stage of Bakugo and Kirishima’s bond? Let us know in the comments, and read on to see what fans are saying about the big moment.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

@chidoroki

@princebunbuns

EVERYONE’S SO TENSE AND SERIOUS AND KIRISHIMA’S JUST GRINNING LIKE A FUCKING MORON THAT BAKUGO’S B A C K pic.twitter.com/KjgO2uuf6C — Bunbuns@Commissions are open! ?️‍???? (@princebunbuns) June 10, 2018

@HannahOnIce

Dear parents…



Just because your child is smiling at their phone, it doesn’t mean that they have a boyfriend/girlfriend



Maybe they’re just watching season 3 episode 10 of My Hero Academia when Bakugo accepts help from Kirishima because of their strong and equal friendship pic.twitter.com/AqHr03a6Ih — Hannah Altin (@HannahOnIce) June 9, 2018

@RedRiotVEVO

everyone here looks so intensely focused but KIRISHIMA LOOKS SO HAPPY HE HAS BAKUGO BACK AND SAFE pic.twitter.com/vfO4Fescvm — INGREDIENCE @ ANEXT (@RedRiotVEVO) June 9, 2018

@LossThief

Kirishima: Come over

Bakugo: I can’t I’m being kidnapped by the league of villains

Kirishima: my parents aren’t homre

Bakugo: pic.twitter.com/JNZXzuKNND — B-Rei-ve New World (@LossThief) June 9, 2018

@xlotor

bakugo did NOT have to make that face when being rescued… that is a gay look if i’ve ever seen one pic.twitter.com/0FvkTP3y50 — deja (@xlotor) June 9, 2018

@Color_Division

Kirishima: and so we are all going to the pool

Bakugou: boring…

Kirishima: and Deku and Todoroki are going too I heard we are compet–

Bakugou: pic.twitter.com/UdSqsckGTy — ?Roo?WELCOME BACK DANTE&NERO (@Color_Division) June 9, 2018

@salyshimakun

“It has to be you, Kirishima.”



(here’s a simple and short kiribaku edit, it’s kinda late but i hope you’ll like it! ♡) pic.twitter.com/5m9kXGi6QI — ize (@saltyshimakun) June 10, 2018

@kiriaura

When bakugou squeezed kirishima’s hand, i literally stopped breathing pic.twitter.com/pjlB2ny7ue — ᴋıʀı (@kiriaura) June 9, 2018

@aitaikimochii

Bakugou squeezes Kirishima’s hand when he says “you idiot!” and I’m crying rivers ???❤️❤️??? pic.twitter.com/aF9I8s33qr — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) June 9, 2018