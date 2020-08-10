My Hero Academia Just Gave Kirishima His Most Heroic Moment Yet

✖

My Hero Academia has seen Eijiro Kirishima (aka "Red Riot") rise to the level of a fan-favorite, thanks to epic moments of heroism the young hero-in-training has stepped up to deliver. That tradition is now continuing in My Hero Academia's current "Meta Liberation War" arc, as Kirishima has once again stepped up to deliver in a moment when the heroes needed it the most. In this case, the latest My Hero Academia manga chapters have seen Tomura Shigaraki's League of Villains monster, Gigantomachia, go on the rampage. Class 1-A's plan to stop Gigantomachia goes sideways in a major way - leaving Kirishima to pull out the save!

In the last chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Momo Yaoyorozu created a sedative to put Gigantomachia to sleep - but it was up to Class 1-A to manually feed the drug to the monster. That was even harder to accomplish with the League of Villains riding Gigantomachia's back and striking at any heroes trying to intervene. The heroic forces got majorly scattered when Gigantomachia unleashes a super-breath attack, leaving Ashido (and her new acid-shield attack) to rush into the breach and attempt to toss the sedative canister into the monster's mouth.

WARNING: My Hero Academia manga chapter 280 SPOILERS Follow!

In the latest chapter of the manga, it's revealed that Ashido's heroic rush comes up short. Despite Mt. Lady restraining Gigantomachia, the monster's singular focus on reaching Shigaraki quickly makes him turn the tables - as does as Ashido's sudden terror at realizing Gigantomachia is the monster that previously terrified her during her school days. The final shutdown of Class 1-A comes when Gigantomachia outright thrashes the Pro Hero "gnats" in his way. The only reason that Ashido survives the attack is that two of here classmates intervene: Kirishima and Tetsutetsu, whose hardening and steel quirks (respectively) allow them to withstand the onslaught. While Tesutetsu takes on the task of saving Ashido, Kirishima takes on the task of single-handedly scaling Gigantomachia, to deliver the payload.

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

However, Kirishima's heroic charge isn't nearly as easy as it seems. The League of Villains' Himiko Toga attacks, and successfully shatters the sedative in Kirishima's hands with a well-placed knife. But in yet another one of his best moments, Kirishima reveals he saved a second dose of the formula and tosses straight down Gigantomachia's throat! Red Riot gets a save himself, thanks to another hero - but those in Class 1-A and the pro hero team left standing still have a major challenge: holding Gigantomachia at bay, until the drug takes effect - and then, deal with the League of Villains team riding his back.

My Hero Academia is in production on season 5 of the anime. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.

