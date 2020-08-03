My Hero Academia Reveals Several of Gigantomachia's Quirks

✖

My Hero Academia's "Paranormal Liberation War" arc has stacked the deck against the pro heroes. Tomura Shigaraki is the most powerful villain the series has ever seen; The League of Villains still has its Meta Liberation Front army; and, Shigaraki still has All For One's hulking monster Gigantomachia at his command. Now Gigantomachia is rampaging across the battlefield, with a combined team of pro heroes and U.A. students all laying their bodies on the line in efforts to try and stop the monster. However, in order to reach his intended destination, Gigantomachia is forced to finally reveal some of the multiple quirks he's been endowed with!

WARNING: My Hero Academia manga chapter 279 SPOILERS Follow!

In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Gigantomachia is still barrelling along with the League of Villains riding his back. Pro Heroes like Midnight and Mt. Lady have taken some major damage trying to slow Gigantomachia down. But the monster proves to be much more of a threat than anyone could've guessed.

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

As it turns out, in addition to size growth, speed, strength, and stamina, Gigantomachia has a quirk that allows him to turn his high morale and enthusiasm into physical power and stamina. The beast also has a second quirk that allows him to feel no pain. Taken altogether, it's clear that My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi had a lot of influences from Marvel's Hulk when creating Gigantomachi - with some distinct deviations, of course. Gigantomachia's morale-based quirk actually makes a whole lot of sense, as the giant was a low-energy and nearly catatonic zombie after All For One was arrested. It's only been Shigaraki's activation of his All For One power that has re-inspired Gigantomachia to join the war effort.

Therein may lie the key to defeating Gigantomachia, actually. Right now, Class 1-A is enacting a plan to drug the big man with a sedative; however, if that fails, some mind games may be a secondary option. Gigantomachia seems to be powered by his own enthusiasm, so by shattering that, the heroes can literally grind him to a halt.

Unfortunately, Gigantomachia's current enthusiasm is being sparked by Shigaraki's horrible display of power. The heroes have even less prayer of stopping Shigaraki than they do Gigantomachia. Class 1-A better hope that the sedative they created is up to the task of taking Gigantomachia down. Otherwise, the Paranormal Liberation Front is about a wash over Japan in a wave of chaotic destruction.

My Hero Academia is in production on season 5 of the anime. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.