My Hero Academia Cosplay Delivers the Midnight and Mt Lady Team Up We Deserve

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi has stacked the roster of heroes and villains to the brim with great characters and designs, but there are still a few team ups that we have yet to see in action. Thankfully fans of the series are now taking things into their own hands and delivered the Midnight and Mt. Lady team up that we deserve through cosplay! Out of all the pro heroes in the current roster, Midnight and Mt. Lady have gotten huge waves of fan support even though we haven't seen much of them in the field compared to other heroes.

We have mainly seen the two of them on the outskirts of the real action (at least until the war breaking out in the manga currently), but they are still rather prominent in the series. Mt. Lady is one of the first pros we are ever introduced to, and Midnight's role as a teacher means we see her more than many of the others. Because of all of these factors, a team up should have happened already!

While the two pros have been together for some school lessons, one cosplay artist duo finally made this dream team happen for real! Artist @titania_scarlet_cosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) took on Mt. Lady while artist @cosplayingdenny (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) took on Midnight to reveal what it would look like if the two heroes fought side by side in a fuller capacity than we have seen in the past! You can check out the great cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TITANIA SCARLET ⚯͛ (@titania_scarlet_cosplay) on Jul 27, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

Like many of the pro heroes seen in the series so far, Midnight and Mt. Lady are truly getting their due with the current arc of the manga. Without getting too much into why they are featured so prominently, and whether or note this will have an impact on their future in the series, the two of them have been shining after tons of build up! But what do you think?

Are you hoping to see a full Midnight and Mt. Lady team up in the future? How have you liked the two pros in the My Hero Academia so far? How are you liking the duo during the manga's current war? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

