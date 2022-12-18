My Hero Academia Creator Shares Special Art for Jump Festa

My Hero Academia is getting ready to end 2022 with a bang, and the series creator behind it all has shared some special new art to help celebrate the manga at Jump Festa this year! My Hero Academia is having quite the huge year as not only is the manga working its way through the final war between the heroes and villains with its latest cjapters, but Season 6 of the anime has kicked off this long battle between the two sides with a huge raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's bases. But it's only the beginning for both.

My Hero Academia is gearing up to have just as big of a year next year too as the sixth season of the anime is slated to continue with a new cour in the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and there's no telling where the franchise could take itself from this point on. To celebrate the next major year of the series, and celebrate My Hero Academia taking the stage at Jump Festa over the past weekend, series creator Kohei Horikoshi shared some special art of Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki dressing up for the event. Check it out below:

What Does My Hero Academia Have Planned for 2023?

The manga series is now working its way through the final war between the heroes and villains with each new chapter, and things are definitely heating up towards a much bigger climax still to come. There's a mystery as to how long things will last from this point out, and given that Horikoshi himself has teased a "year" or so timeline for the final act of the series, there is a very real chance that My Hero Academia's manga comes to an end some time in 2023.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Unveils The Hilarious Hero Name of Bakugo | My Hero Academia Fans Spot Heartbreaking Detail About Dabi's Mom

But while the manga might be getting closer to its grand finale, the anime still has quite the bright future. The second cour of the sixth season will be picking up next year, and will be exploring all of the fallout from the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc now playing out in the newest episodes. So there's plenty to check out in both mediums!

How are you liking My Hero Academia's anime and manga right now? What are you hoping to see from the franchise next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!