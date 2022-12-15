My Hero Academia Fans Spot Heartbreaking Detail About Dabi's Mom

My Hero Academia is moving into its midseason finale, and of course, all eyes are on its big war. The show promised its comeback with season six would be wild, and it would put things lightly to say My Hero Academia has delivered. Society has been upturned thanks to Shigaraki's allies, and now, fans are feeling more emotional than ever before thanks to a little detail about Dabi's mom.

The sneaky moment was discovered by fans as they looked through the anime's latest episode, "Dabi Dance". It was there netizens watched as Dabi revealed his true identity to the world, and the fallout that came after was intense. After all, it isn't every day a thought-dead son of Endeavor's comes into the spotlight. And while the man did not recognize Dabi, well – it seems Rei did from the start.

I'm crying because Dabi is upset that his family didn't recognize him after all of this time... BUT REI DID!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/jIa5nVw7Fp — sol (@DabiLovingHours) December 10, 2022

A Mother's Love

As noted by sol (@DabiLovingHours) on Twitter, Rei was the only one who recognized the man for who he was before Dabi revealed he was born as Toya Todoroki. In the anime, fans can see Rei's eyes widen as she takes in Dabi's form on the TV as he begins to speak. And if you read the manga, you will know the series made it clear Rei recognized her son before he ever spilled his heritage.

Of course, this little detail is heartbreaking, and it shows how focused Rei is on her kids these days. She may not have been the best mother to them growing up, but Rei suffered greatly while raising them. Endeavor cannot relate to that even with his ongoing redemption arc. And just like Dabi warned us, the past never dies. Rei must face a ghost she thought she'd never face, and given how quickly she recognized Dabi as her son, you can bet things are about to get painful for the woman.

