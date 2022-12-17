My Hero Academia Reveals Bakugo's Hero Name

Following Dabi's big reveal in the sixth season of My Hero Academia, Hero Society has been shaken as the heroes continue their fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. With the return of Best Jeanist harkening to the comeback of another fan-favorite hero, another major moment has taken place which might be the most hilarious of the sixth season to date. For quite some time, Bakugo hadn't revealed a heroic code name like his fellow classmates until now.

Choosing a hero name has been a big part of many Class 1-A students' journey, with Izuku Midoriya picking a hero name based on the insults that Bakugo would hurl his way, while other young crime fighters found their codenames through other means. Bakugo's personality has certainly cooled down quite a bit since he gave Midoriya the name of "Deku", with season five showing that the explosive hot-head could lead his friends to victory while showing the strength of his Quirk at the same time. Despite his personality shift, Bakugo's new hero name certainly reflects his hilarious mindset where he is looking to blow away any enemy that gets in his way.

Murder God Bakugo

Bakugo's new hero name is quite the mouthful, labeling himself as "Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight", with both the heroes and villains within earshot sharing their hilarious takes on the major reveal.

Despite the fact that Bakugo was impaled by Shigaraki, the explosive crime fighter has stayed in the game and before he unleashed his new name, was using his Quirk to blast away some major threats in the High-End Nomu. Luckily, Bakugo wasn't alone in attempting to turn the tide of the war, with Lemillion making a major return to the anime adaptation while Midoriya unveiled a new attack that sees Black Whip shooting out of his mouth, eliciting his training with fellow student Froppy.

Much like Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo, Bakugo has remained the most popular character of the Shonen series despite not having the lead role, and with "Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight" skirting death time and time again, fans are left wondering if the explosive young hero will make it out of the manga's "Final Arc" alive.

What do you think of Bakugo's hilariously perfect hero name? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.