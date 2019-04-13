‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Play Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clips

My Hero Academia will soon be getting a full live-action film at some point in the future, but the franchise is getting its first officially crack at a live-adaptation with a full stage play in Japan. My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage has officially begun its run, and several Japanese media outlets were able to attend the dress rehearsals for the big musical. Thankfully for fans, these behind the scenes clips have been shared online.

Thanks to Oricon News, Enterstage, and IT Media Netlabo, fans can now get a taste for the already sold-out stage show through some elaborate clips. Fans can see the stage play’s cast in full costume, and can even see some of the series’ biggest moments come to life on stage. You can find the clips in the videos above and below.

Running at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from April 12-21 and the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka April 26-29, My Hero Academia: The “Ultra” Stage will be directed by Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi, Hideyuki Nishimori will write the script, Shunsuke Wada is composing the music, and Umebo will handle the choreography.

The cast for the play includes Shin Tamura as Izuku Midoriya, Yume Takuchi as Ochako Uraraka, Ryota Kobayashi as Katsuki Bakugo, Naoki Tanaka as Eijiro Kirishima, Hiroki Ino as Tenya Iida, Ryo Kitamura as Shoto Todoroki, Saaya Yamasaki as Momo Yaoyorozu, Mao Noguchi as Tsuyu Asui, Yugo Sato as Denki Kaminari, Nagato Okui as Mineta, Shinichi Hashimoto as Yuga Aoyama, Rin Matsubara as Fumikage Tokoyami, Marino Baba as Mei Hatsume, Daisuke Matsukawa as Hitoshi Shinso, Raita as Tomura Shigaraki, Yusuke Seto as Eraserhead, Yuki Okamoto as Present Mic, Yusuke Ueda as Endeavor, and Tsuyoshi Hayashi as skinny All Might, and Hiroaki Iwanaga as the muscular All Might.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

