My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku’s Next Power-Up Goal

My Hero Academia is, in large part, the story of how the next generation of would-be heroes and villains are training for the epic battles that are inevitably taking shape in the pro hero / villain world. Leading that charge is no doubt the competing power-ups of series protagonist Izuku Midoriya and his rival Tomura Shigaraki, and the latest arc has seen Shigaraki’s destructive power explode in potency, while Izuku has been trying to tap into the true power of One For All. The latest chapter of My Hero Academia‘s manga takes some time out to update where Izuku is in his power-up process, and the signs are pretty promising.

Warning! My Hero Academia Chapter 253 SPOILERSFollow!

As it turns out, Izuku has been training with Endeavor to master tapping into the quirks of his One For All predecessors on a subconscious level, so that he is able to effortlessly alternate between attacks like Full Cowling or Shoot Style, and new quirks like Blackwhip. After helping Endeavor thwart villain Ending using his new attacks, the latest chapter uses a scene of discussion amongst Class 1-A to have Izuku update his classmates (and us) about his current power-level, where Blackwhip is concerned:

“Still, I can only shoot it out for for a second. Which means pretty limited use, but yeah. It’s strong. Basically, I have to get my body used to it. Since it happens too fast for my thoughts to keep up.”

So, like with the original One For All emission power, Izuku needs to continue strengthening his body, but to reach this next level of power-up, he also has to tune his reflexes to such a fine point that tapping into the various quirks contained within One For All becomes second nature.

In a weird way, it now seems like the fates of Izuku and Shigaraki are slowly flipping around from that of their predecessors. All Might mastered the explosive power of One For All and became a powerhouse, while his nemesis All For One mastered using various quirks at a whim. Now, Shigaraki has increased the emission range and power of his decay quirk, while Izuku is going for the fine-tuning of multi-quirk control. It makes you think where this story will end up, given the intimate connection between the origins of One For All and All For One.

