My Hero Academia Appears to Have Disfigured Shigaraki Permanently

The latest installment of My Hero Academia's manga had fans heart broken at what appears to be a major death in the franchise, but it seems as if the main antagonist in Shigaraki has also seen better days as an attack from one of the top heroes has left its mark on the leader of the League of Villains. With Shigaraki inheriting the power of All For One, making him far stronger than he once was and boosting his Quirk of decay to new heights, Midoriya has been unleashing everything he can in an effort to take down the mad villain!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest installment of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 285, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory!

As Deku unleashes "smash" after "smash" against Shigaraki, Endeavor and the other heroes on the ground begin to formulate a plan in an effort to end the Paranormal Liberation War once and for all. Endeavor, joined by his current two students in Bakugo and Todoroki, is launched toward the latest inheritor of All For One, unleashing his ultimate attack in "Prominence Burn"! Nearly burning away all of Shigaraki's skin and leaving a horrific being in his place, the villain has definitely seen better days.

(Photo: Viz Media)

While this attack would more than likely destroy any run of the mill villain, it's clear that Shigaraki is on an entirely different level, surviving the attack and unleashing one of his own as his body is charred to a cinder. Considering the fact that one of All For One's Quirks is regeneration, we would imagine that the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front will be back to normal in no time, which is bad news for the heroes are attempting to take him down.

Of course, the other big news of this installment is the apparent death of Bakugo, who feels the full force of All For One as the exploding hero takes an attack that was meant for Midoriya. Considering the fact that Gran Torino survived an apparent death doesn't have us believing that Bakugo is dead as of yet, but things certainly aren't looking good for the hot tempered student of Class 1-A!

What did you think of Shigaraki's horrific new look?