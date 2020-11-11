My Hero Academia Drops an Important Villain Reunion

✖

One of the biggest events that happened in the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga obviously revolved around Dabi and his big identity reveal, but something that might have gotten lost in the shuffle is a big villain reunion that points to the idea that the Paranormal Liberation War might be coming to a close. As both heroes and villains have been suffering heavy casualties as a result of Shigaraki's bid to change the world to accommodate the antagonists that have been causing so many problems for the professional heroes and aspiring heroes within UA Academy!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 290, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

With Dabi revealing himself to be the son of Endeavor, and the older brother of Shoto, many fans might not have noticed that Shigaraki was able to reunite with the towering villain known as Gigantomachia, with the behemoth seeking to save the current wielder of the Quirk of All For One! With this reunion, it seems as if the War Arc is coming to a close as Shigaraki will be able to escape the battle that has him losing against the likes of Midoriya, Endeavor, and the other heroes despite his insane new power level.

Shigaraki, who battled Midoriya in both the physical world and the emotional one, was also fighting against the influence of All For One who was able to place himself inside of the young villain's mind as a result of the Quirk transfer. With Deku being joined by Shigaraki's grandmother, the hero known as Nana Shimura, the young hero was able to win his battle against his dark mirror but was unable to deliver the finishing blow against him!

With Dabi making his grand appearance as Gigantomachia snags Shigaraki, it will be interesting to see how this story line comes to an end and what the ramifications of this battle will be for both the heroes and the villains of My Hero Academia moving forward!

