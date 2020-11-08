My Hero Academia Fans Are Shaken by Dabi's Real Identity
My Hero Academia is good at surprising people, and it has made many fans whip around with its last-minute revelations. From heroic rescues to last-minute battle strategies, the superhero series has toyed with fans from the start. Now, the biggest revelation yet has been made in My Hero Academia thanks to a certain villain. And as you can see in the slides down below, fans are freaking out in a BIG way now that Dabi's true identity has been revealed.
So if you are not caught up with the manga, proceed with caution! There are major spoilers below for My Hero Academia regarding Dabi and his origin story. You have been warned!
My Hero Academia just put out its most recent chapter, and the update was a major doozy. The update began hot enough with fans checking on Rei Todoroki as she watched a mysterious broadcast on television. It didn't take long for fans to discover that Dabi was behind the interruption, and the villain surprised the country by sharing an important fact. His real name is Toya Todoroki, and he is the eldest son of Endeavor.
This massive revelation sparked a wildfire of buzz with fans online. Social media is reacting to this long-awaited announcement in realtime, and netizens say the moment lived up to expectations. Dabi has positioned himself as the worst-case scenario for Endeavor as all of his horrifying abuse is coming to light. This much-needed confession has struck a killing blow to Hero Society as faith was already wavering in our top heroes. And after a botched raid on the villains, it is hard to imagine Hero Society being rebuilt until Shigaraki is taken care of.
How do you feel about this game-changing revelation? Do you think it was a smart move for My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Drama, Drama, Drama
The Touya/Dabi thing was never exciting for the mystery surrounding it (cause it was pretty fucking obvious lol). It was always exciting for the amount of character drama that would ensue between some of the best characters in MHA and Hori absolutely nailed things in that regard. pic.twitter.com/NsZ7y0Glsy— 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚 ☆ (@vesperiabraves) November 8, 2020
Anime Adaptation ASAP
THIS PART THO?? I CAN IMAGINE HOW THIS SCENE WOULD TURN OUT IN THE ANIME?? I CANT WAIT TO SEE THIS DABI HOLY F-CK pic.twitter.com/yQWXSttHK4— rara 荼毘 (@acosmvist) November 8, 2020
Another Victim
I feel so bad for this kid, he had no way of knowing about Endeavour’s past yet chose to support him and trust when everyone else didn’t. You can see just how much hope he placed on Endeavour, and it just shows how shocking Dabi’s reveal will be for all of hero society. pic.twitter.com/kh8cYiMwkA— Tams || 290 Spoilers || BIN DAY (@tamenquilla) November 8, 2020
Too Hot to Handle
My boi dabi came to destroy everything endeavor had built till now 🔥🔥 chapter was great pic.twitter.com/LVJqN2PyPp— Ichigo Kurosaki (@ichigonumber1) November 8, 2020
On Point All Over
I genuinely feel so happy right now, finally we have the confirmation that Dabi is indeed Touya Todoroki.
And the execution >>> pic.twitter.com/isibLIiDav— NeoMeo (@DiogoPina23) November 8, 2020
Too Good for Words
*MHA CHAPTER 290 SPOILERS*
THIS CHAPTER WAS F-CKING FANTASTIC!!!— AAADATTERY (@aaadattery) November 8, 2020
Most people have figured out that Dabi was Toya Todoroki for the longest and was just waiting for the reveal. A lot of exception was placed on Horikoshi to get this right and I'd say he met those expectations. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/OC6FhETonR
Yay... and Nay
bnha 290 // Finally getting the Dabi is Touya reveal VS realising the trauma the other Todorokis are about to go through pic.twitter.com/kUtvUmYJcM— omm @ BNHA 👀 (@ommanyte) November 8, 2020
Bravo
Dabi’s true identity was a long time coming but it was executed perfectly pic.twitter.com/vjbAnSsvqi— JetBlack 漆黒 (@DarkShadowGoat) November 8, 2020