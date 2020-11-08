My Hero Academia Fans Are Shaken by Dabi's Real Identity

My Hero Academia is good at surprising people, and it has made many fans whip around with its last-minute revelations. From heroic rescues to last-minute battle strategies, the superhero series has toyed with fans from the start. Now, the biggest revelation yet has been made in My Hero Academia thanks to a certain villain. And as you can see in the slides down below, fans are freaking out in a BIG way now that Dabi's true identity has been revealed.

So if you are not caught up with the manga, proceed with caution! There are major spoilers below for My Hero Academia regarding Dabi and his origin story. You have been warned!

My Hero Academia just put out its most recent chapter, and the update was a major doozy. The update began hot enough with fans checking on Rei Todoroki as she watched a mysterious broadcast on television. It didn't take long for fans to discover that Dabi was behind the interruption, and the villain surprised the country by sharing an important fact. His real name is Toya Todoroki, and he is the eldest son of Endeavor.

This massive revelation sparked a wildfire of buzz with fans online. Social media is reacting to this long-awaited announcement in realtime, and netizens say the moment lived up to expectations. Dabi has positioned himself as the worst-case scenario for Endeavor as all of his horrifying abuse is coming to light. This much-needed confession has struck a killing blow to Hero Society as faith was already wavering in our top heroes. And after a botched raid on the villains, it is hard to imagine Hero Society being rebuilt until Shigaraki is taken care of.

