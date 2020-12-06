My Hero Academia Reveals Bakugo's Hero Name at Last

✖

My Hero Academia has been pushing forward with one of its best arcs yet. The manga has done a lot of ensure its Raid arc is the best it can be, and that means a lot of revelations have been made. Not long ago, it was Dabi taking everyone by storm with his confession about the Todoroki clan, and now it is Bakugo's turn to outshine everyone.

And why is that? Well, the boy has been waiting for Best Jeanist to show up for some time now. Bakugo Katsuki has finally revealed his hero name, and it is... interesting, to say the least.

(Photo: Toho Animation)

The update came earlier today when the latest issue of My Hero Academia went live in Japan. It was there got a close look at Bakugo in the wake of Best Jeanist's return. The hero, who is still gravely injured, managed to shake off Iida so he can fight in battle. And before things got really heated, Bakugo made sure to tell his former internship lead his hero name.

As it turns out, Bakugo's official hero name is Great Explosion Murder God Dynamite. The hero seems pretty set soon this name for now, but it could change. After all, Best Jeanist is the first to call the codename childish while Iida and Nejire cringe at it. Even the League of Villains is dumbstruck by the revelation, but Mirio seems to enjoy the name well enough. You know, since the hero believes the whole thing is a joke.

At least, Bakugo believes he has a hero name, but fans aren't quite sure this is going to stick. The name isn't as catchy as society would dictate, but Bakugo has never been one to stick with trends. So if this is the name he wants, it is the name he will keep!

What do you think about Bakugo's hero name? Do you think this one will really stick? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.