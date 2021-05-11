My Hero Academia Reveals The Sad Impact of Endeavor's Disgrace

✖

The students of UA Academy, alongside some of the biggest names in the crime-fighting community, were able to score a major victory during the War Arc, but unfortunately very much might not have won the war as Endeavor's ultimate disgrace has come back to haunt him. With the current number one hero finding himself having to grapple with the revelation of Dabi hitting the mainstream and coming to grips with the fact that his abusive past has made its way to the public, it seems that society has turned its back on heroes as a result.

Warning. This article will dive into spoilers for Chapter 311 of My Hero Academia's manga, so if you don't want the current arc spoiled, turn back now.

Endeavor, much like the "on the run" Deku, is attempting to turn the tide following a good number of villains escaping from prison as a result of the effort to free All For One from his imprisonment. Following a quick encounter with some low-level threats, Endeavor comes back into contact with Hawks and Best Jeanist, only to be interrupted by an angry mob of civilians that are blaming the number one hero for his failures during the War Arc. As one citizen puts it:

"If you hadn't let Shigaraki and his people getaway, we wouldn't be dealing with all these escaped convicts."

(Photo: Shueisha)

On top of this, other citizens believed that if Endeavor would just hand over to the villains who they wanted, which as we know if Midoriya and the Quirk of One For All, then things definitely wouldn't be as bad as things are now:

"Those media folks said that Shigaraki was supposedly after someone else besides you people. Which means you all are still hiding something from us."

As the crowd begins hurling bottles and cans at Endeavor and the other heroes, they begin to discuss why All For One needs Shigaraki and what they can do moving forward when it comes to bringing to a close the threat presented by the League of Villains.

Endeavor has many sins that he must atone for, and with Dabi still on the loose, it seems as if a Todoroki family reunion is a foregone conclusion for the future of My Hero Academia.

Do you think Endeavor can find redemption as Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen series continues? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.