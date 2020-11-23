My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases a Major One For All Battle

✖

My Hero Academia's newest cliffhanger is teasing an all-out fight with All For One. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been exploring a new flashback as it dives into the past of Knuckleduster before he became a vigilante, and like many of the other flashbacks we had seen in this spin-off series before it is showing many unexpected cameos from the main series. Because it takes place years before Kohei Horikoshi's original manga, fans have been privy to new takes on the original series' heroes and villains. Now it seems we will be seeing a new take on All For One.

Chapter 89 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes continues diving into Knuckleduster's past, and one mission he had as the speedster pro hero O'Clock was investigating a mysterious fighting ring where illegal experiments were being conducted. When chaos erupts in the ring, it seems Knuckleduster is readying himself to take on the franchise's biggest villain, All For One.

The chapter picks up immediately after a young Mirko (before she became the Rabbit Hero fans love in the main series) starts a riot at the underground fighting ring. The previous cliffhanger saw All For One remarking about all of the powerful quirks being activated in that enclosed space, and this chapter sees him act on this when a mysterious smoke rolls in.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This gas begins to forcibly activate everyone's quirks and is the same kind of booster that we had seen used earlier in the series. Taking advantage of the confusion, All For One begins to collect various quirks as he takes cover in the gas and warps around the area. He almost manages to grab Mirko, but Knuckleduster is able to speed to her side and save her just in time.

Unfortunately, this has put O'Clock on All For One's radar. As fans already know, Knuckleduster's quirk was stolen from him by the villain and it's eventually transferred over to Number Six. This means that we'll soon be seeing this fateful confrontation as this flashback sets up the end of Knuckleduster's hero days.

What do you think of this coming debut of All For One in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes? Excited to see what kind of villain he is years before the main series? Do you think this is when he gets all of his quirks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!