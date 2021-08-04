My Hero Academia Gets Emotional with Shoto's Plea to Izuku

✖

The world of UA Academy has taken a big swerve in the latest chapters of My Hero Academia's manga, with Deku now having to battle against his friends in Class 1-A thanks to a difference in ideologies, but it seems as if the words Shoto Todoroki has for Midoriya cut far worse than any physical blows. With hero society breaking down following the disastrous events that took place during the War Arc, it seems that the inheritor of One For All is being put into a position where he won't be able to shoulder the responsibility on his own.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 320, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

With Midoriya constantly on the run, attempting to hold hero society together on his own while also looking to avoid the clutches of All For One and Shigaraki, Class 1-A is finally able to catch up to him and is hoping to talk some sense into him, with the son of Endeavor delivering a heart touching plea:

"Midoriya! Did you ever think that maybe All For One wants you in this state? He might seize this chance to attack U.A. Running around to keep off the radar has led you looking like, well, that! So at least consider this backup plan! U.A. matters to you, right? You want to protect it! Sticking with us is a valid option! Let us join your fight!"

The youngest member of the Todoroki family isn't the only member of 1-A who has some thoughts to share with Deku, as his other classmates try their best to get through to their friend and stop him from potentially waging a battle that will result in his own death. As most of the young heroes deliver their pleas, it's in Class President Iida, aka Ingenium, who is able to bring a tear to Deku's eye as he states that "giving help that's not asked for is what makes a true hero,"

