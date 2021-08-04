My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Izuku's Class 1-A Savior

✖

My Hero Academia revealed Izuku Midoriya's Class 1-A savior with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has gotten off to an intense start for every character of the series as it all began with Izuku Midoriya revealing his and All Might's shared One For All secret to his former classmates and leaving U.A. Academy forever. Taking on the pressure of One For All entirely on his shoulders as he knows he needs to master it completely before All For One and Tomura Shigaraki make their move against him.

Class 1-A has taken this news just as rough as Izuku too as shown through the newest chapters. They not only feel the sting of their friend lying to them for so long, but feel the sting of him feeling like he couldn't ask for their help. This led to a confrontation between Izuku and Class 1-A as they're trying to stop his self-destructive path by force. The newest chapter of the series seems to put an end to this fight as the final pages sees their class representative, Tenya Iida, manages to catch up with the elusive Izuku.

(Photo: Shueisha )

Chapter 321 of the series continues the fight between Izuku and his class, and although each of them has managed to briefly pin him down through all of their efforts, Izuku refuses to give up as his One For All duty continues to overwhelm him and even break him down as well. But their efforts continue to get more intense as they have formulated a plan just for this occasion and work with one another for their final attempt to catch him.

As Izuku nearly gets away with the use of his Faux 100 Percent power, Todoroki, Ashido, and Bakugo combine all of their efforts to launch themselves forward in order to catch Izuku. It's soon revealed that like a rocket breaking itself apart to gain speed, this was all actually to get Iida into the sky in time to catch Izuku. Managing to catch Izuku's hand in midair, Iida channels Ingenium more than ever before and shouts that helping where it's not asked is what makes a true hero.

This makes Izuku cry, and it seems like this is what finally breaks through to him as the chapter comes to a close. It's yet to be revealed whether or not this was enough to finally get through to Izuku, but Class 1-A's effort shouldn't go unrewarded here. They really worked together to catch up and save Izuku from himself. But what did you think of Class 1-A's fight to save Izuku? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!