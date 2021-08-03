My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Saddest Plea to His Class

✖

My Hero Academia revealed Izuku Midoriya's saddest plea to his former Class 1-A friends yet with the newest chapter of the series! It's been a rough road for Izuku in the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series as it fully began when he realized that he'll be the final wielder of One For All's power and needs to be the one to defeat Tomura Shigaraki and All For One once and for all. Making matters worse is All For One sending mercenaries after him and endangering those closest to him in the process.

Izuku has been isolating himself more and more to the point where he's no longer working with All Might and the pro heroes anymore. Class 1-A decided to take things into their own hands because while Izuku had been hiding this secret from them, they care too much about him to let him carry this burden alone anymore. The newest chapter reveals that while Izuku is saying he doesn't want their help, his body and mind are fracturing because he really does.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 321 of the series picks up from the previous chapter where Class 1-A was trying to stop Izuku by force in order to help him, but Izuku's still resisting. He's really only moving on instinct at this point as the fear and pressure of both All For One and One For All is keeping him alone. Horikoshi even physically represents this on Izuku's body as "Your Turn," the phrase that once lifted him up now weighs down his body.

His mind and body are fracturing from this massive amount of pressure, and he still says to them that they wouldn't be able to keep up with him or his new role. Although part of him clearly wants to stop, he's still putting everything into fighting them back and getting away to keep himself isolated. Izuku cries as he does all of this, but thankfully Class 1-A manages to catch him as the chapter comes to an end.

It's yet to be revealed whether or not they were successful at saving Izuku from himself, but we'll be seeing soon as the manga continues. What do you think of Izuku's heartbreaking current condition? Did he subconsciously reach out for help despite saying the opposite? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!