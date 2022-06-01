My Hero Academia Deals Out One of Endeavor’s Worst Hits Yet

Kohei Horikoshi’s shonen hit, My Hero Academia, is currenly in the throes of its final arc, with the young heroes of Class 1-A not being the only crime fighters battling All For One for the future of hero society. With the number one and number two heroes, Endeavor and Hawks, currently struggling to fight against the archenemy of All Might, it seems that the father of Shoto has suffered a major blow in what might be the last battle of the manga.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 354, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Hot on the heels of Shoto defeating his brother Dabi, which has come as a major morale boost for the heroes working to protect Hero Society, the battle of the final arc of the series is far from over. All For One remains one of the biggest obstacles for the heroes across the board, with the nefarious archenemy of All Might currently facing down both Endeavor and Hawks. While Endeavor was able to keep the villain on his back foot using one of his most powerful attacks in “Vanishing Fist”, All For One had one of his most successful tricks up his sleeves in his cruel mind.

Goading Endeavor, All For One goes into detail about how the villain had taken in Dabi following the horrible accident that set the son of Endeavor on his villainous path:

“You should know, for ages now, I’ve had my eye on your twisted longing for power and the thing about me is, when I come across fertile ground, I can’t help but sow seeds. You never did find Toya’s body, did you?”

Causing Endeavor to halt his assault for a second, All For One is seemingly able to take a big chunk out of the number one hero’s side, by transforming his own fingers into what appears to be a crooked toothed monstrosity. With Endeavor falling, Hawks was lucky in that he received an assist from some of the shining stars of Class 1-A in Tokoyami and Earphone Jack.

