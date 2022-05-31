My Hero Academia Confirms Hawks Fan-Theory With Help From All For One

✖

My Hero Academia may be in its final act, but that does not mean the hit series is giving up on all its intrigue. Over the years, the manga has pushed fans to make all sorts of theories, and several of those guesses have come true in recent months. And now, it seems another has been sealed for Hawks all thanks to All For One.

The whole thing came to light this week when My Hero Academia put out its latest chapter. It was there fans watched as Hawks began his fight with All For One. With Endeavor at his side, the two top pros did all they could to keep All For One busy as the war raged on around them, and the villain tried to dig at Hawks with a simple reveal.

As it turns out, Hawks did end up needing a prosthetic after the raid on Shigaraki's headquarters a few months ago. Dabi did a number on the hero, and All For One finally confirmed fans were right with their suspicions.

According to the villain, Hawks is now forced to use prosthetic feathers to make up his usual wings. Recovery Girl wasn't able to bring back the hero's wings in full given how much damage they endured. Of course, this means Hawks is still adjusting to his new wings as he went a lifetime with his others. But despite the challenge, Hawks is keeping up with All For One and Endeavor in this massive battle.

When My Hero Academia fans first saw Hawks return to the battlefield, many were surprised by his wings, so this revelation is hardly surprising. In fact, it simply explains away a gap they didn't know how to hurdle. Dabi seared Hawks' wings at close range with his blue flames. It is likely the hero suffered fourth-degree burns from the attack, and many expected Hawks would be forced into retirement after the injury. But until All For One is taken down, it seems Hawks will stand with his comrades and fight no matter what pain it puts him through.

