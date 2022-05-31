My Hero Academia Reveals Its Big Strategy to Defeat All For One

✖

My Hero Academia has built up All For One to be the ultimate villain, and the time has come for the baddie to show off. After all, the character is leading an entire war against Japan's pro heroes, and he's taking on several without much problem. However, our heroes have figured out All For One's biggest weakness, but the problem will be exploiting the glaring issue.

It isn't too hard to figure out the problem, after all. All For One has been dependent on a life-support machine since the series began. And now, Hawks wants to turn the machine against All For One in hopes of defeating him.

The update came this week courtesy of a flashback in My Hero Academia chapter 354. It was there Hawks shared his plans with the top pros still working in Japan. Hawks said he should team up with Endeavor to take on All For One, and while the number one hero uses his flames, Hawks will use speed to get the jump on their target.

"All For One has one glaring weakness. His life support mask... It's clear that he can't function without it," the hero shared. Hawks went on to explain how All For One even brought his life-support machine from Tartarus with him as he escaped, so it is a must-have. And with Dr. Garaki in prison, the villain is more reliant on the machine than ever before.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Confirms Hawks Fan-Theory With Help From All For One | My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' Last Chapter Has Landed: Read | My Hero Academia Celebrates Final Act With Chilling Villains Promo

Of course, the machine isn't terribly limiting to All For One in battle. He was able to wipe out much of Kamino Ward even in his injured state. But if Izuku's team wants any shot at defeating All For One where All Might could not, the villain's support mask is going to have to come off ASAP.

What do you think of Hawks' plan to take down All For One? Do you believe the pros can take this boss down so easily? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.