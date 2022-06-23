My Hero Academia Teases Why All For One's Quirks Are Fighting Back

My Hero Academia is currently in the throes of its Final Arc within the pages of its manga being produced in Weekly Shonen Jump, and with this last storyline, the heroes are giving it their all when it comes to attempting to take down the villainous All For One and his forces. Luckily for Deku and his friends, it seems that the major antagonist's powers are going through a series downgrade as All For One is currently dealing with his Quirks revolting against him in the most recent chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's epic Shonen franchise.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 356, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

All For One might be, arguably, the strongest villain in the world of My Hero Academia but it seems as though his plan to hand off his Quirk to Shigaraki has come back to bite him. With the head of the League of Villains and main arch-rival to All Might currently facing off against the combined forces of Endeavor, Hawks, Earphone Jack, and Tokoyami, All For One begins to understand that his current "artificial" Quirk is backfiring:

"I needed to dodge that attack at all costs, yet my awareness was delayed. Ever since losing most of my senses, I've made a point of collecting sensory Quirks that detect phenomena like vibrations or infrared radiation. As a result, I'm far more aware of the world around me than the average person. In this case, the interference didn't come from the girl's pitiful sound attack, the real cause was my own Quirks' rebellion. This is a first. Did switching to a synthetic copy really make more vulnerable? Compared to my original power, my authority has weakened!"

Needless to say, this is a major opportunity for the heroes, both from UA Academy and the top-ranking professional crime fighters, as this brief moment is seemingly giving Endeavor the opportunity to deliver a blow that might do what All Might couldn't in defeating All For One once and for all.

