My Hero Academia Explores All For One’s Shocking Ties to Dabi’s Origin

My Hero Academia has shed more light on a missing part of Dabi’s past with the newest chapter of the series, and has revealed All For One’s surprising role in his origin story! Dabi has been one of the most intriguing villains ever since he was first introduced to the series, and didn’t actually reveal what he was actually aiming for until he made a grandstanding ordeal about it during the Paranormal Liberation Front War. It was here that Dabi revealed his true identity, but there were still many questions about how he became the villain fans see in the series today.

With the final war between the heroes and villains now in high gear, Dabi teased his brother Shoto Todoroki with the fact that he would finally explain how he not only survived the fire that seemingly had killed him, but in turn became the self-destructive villain he is now. As it’s shockingly revealed, it was All For One who had saved the young Toya Todoroki from the brink of death after being caught in his own flames. As one would expect from the dastardly plots from the villain, Dabi was one of many young kids All For One had taken in with the potential to become his host someday.

Chapter 350 of My Hero Academia goes back 11 years to when Toya was caught within his uncontrollable fire, and his body was left basically destroyed and near death. All For One scooped him up and Dr. Ujiko had put his body back together with regenerative tissue. His organs had been damaged, and he lost the ability to feel pain, but All For One and the doctor had attempted to put him back together in a way that they could harness his power and train him to become a new vessel. But as Toya already had terrible experiences with his father, he refused such an upbringing.

As it turns out, the young Toya was so ferocious and so full of hatred that even All For One could not warp his anger for his own ends. Dabi instead was allowed to run wild as a result, and All For One let him go because the young Todoroki wasn’t supposed to live for much longer after he had awakened after his reconstruction. But now all these years later, Dabi remains one of the more terrifying villains because he would not succumb to All For One’s tricks, and really only had his sights set on getting revenge on the Todoroki Family.

