My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki's Trojan Horse

My Hero Academia's "Final Arc" might just be the biggest battle of the Shonen franchise to date, which is really saying something considering the Paranormal Liberation War was unlike anything seen in the series to date. With the nefarious Shigaraki gaining the strength of All For One as a result of the experiments performed on him by the maniacal Dr. Garaki, the grandson of Nana Shimura has been struggling with his mentor's influence since the War Arc. Luckily, the young villain came up with an interesting play to take back control of his body.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 379, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Deku has gotten some serious aid from his friends, and enemies, during this Final Arc of the manga, with Lady Nagant deciding to lend the One For All wielder a major hand by shooting Shigaraki during their confrontation. With All For One reeling inside of Shigaraki's body, a gruesome display takes place in which the young villain breaks down how he is able to take back control of his body:

What Did Shigaraki Say

"Look at you now! That's what you get for sticking your hands where they don't belong. The same goes for the way you groomed me. Using Shimura and All Might to push my buttons like that. All to move ahead with your plot to hijack my body and soul to make use of my burning rage to take One For All for yourself. I got blended into this mix and became a part of you, but guess what master? I wasn't a fan of that scheme so I hid my own core deep down inside my soul. Bit by bit, without you noticing, I started reclaiming myself from the inside out, helping my origin follow that path."

Thanks to this nefarious "trojan horse", Shigaraki is able to reclaim his body from All For One, but this hardly makes him an ally to Deku, as the villain is still looking to destroy Hero Society and everything that reminds him of his tragic childhood. While Deku is holding out hope that redemption might be a possibility for the decaying antagonist, this idea might be impossible considering how many lives Shigaraki has taken.

As the final fight between Shigaraki and Deku is about to get underway, it will be interesting to see what happens to All For One now that his physical grip on his protege has been destroyed.