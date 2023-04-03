My Hero Academia Makes Its Movies Canon With Big Manga Cameos

My Hero Academia may be in its final act, but the manga has quite a lot to address before signing off. If you have not been keeping up with the series, you should know the final act has kickstarted its big war against All For One and Shigaraki. Deku is busy taking on his own foe while the rest of Japan focuses on righting its fallen society. And in the midst of all this drama, My Hero Academia found time to double down on its movies' canon status.

Yes, you read that right. My Hero Academia wants fans to know its movies are canon if they didn't already. So if you were not sure about the features, well – think again.

The whole thing came to light this week as My Hero Academia dropped an impressive spread. The update ended with a look at the world's reaction to Japan and its fight against All For One. Despite the danger, journalists all over the country are broadcasting our heroes as they fight to save the world. This means the media is rewriting the narrative of Japan's downfall, and as footage of Deku goes live around the world, we can see some familiar fans watching.

For instance, the spread showcases Melissa Shield in one panel watching a stream of the battle. The girl looks just like she did in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, and she is far from alone here. Mahoro and Katsuma are seen listening in to the fight. And while Rody himself is not shown, we can see the Soul siblings, Roro and Lala, eavesdropping on the fight while some adults watch.

Of course, these last groups should be easy to identify. Mahoro and Katsuma were original characters in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising while the other kids were in My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. The only lead we didn't see from the films in this spread was Rody, but fans are holding out hope. After all, Rody is incredibly popular with My Hero Academia fans, and he has ranked high in official popularity polls. So hopefully, the My Hero Academia manga has plans for Rody yet!

