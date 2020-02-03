My Hero Academia Debuts One Tiny and Disturbing Nomu

My Hero Academia hasn’t been subtle about its villains and their love of destruction. While their motives may be a mystery yet, many of the League of Villains leads have gone through their backstories. Still, some of All For One’s trusted allies have yet to spill the beans, and that includes Dr. Ujiko. The crazed doctor has an obsession with his Nomu, and it seems fans were just introduced to his tiniest experiment yet.

Recently, fans got to take a glance at the doctor’s smallest Nomu, and it was far from a pleasing experience. The ordeal took place in chapter 259, and My Hero Academia fans were shown the creature after the Pro Heroes gathered to take out the League of Villains… or rather the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Detective Tsukauchi shares, the hospital where Dr. Ujiko works has been harboring an insider with the police force. It was there they managed to snap a photo of Dr. Ujiko interacting with a Nomu in secret, and fans were stunned once they realized how tiny the monster is.

“[The lab is] only accessible via the morgue. Only Shiga himself goes in or out and our insider managed to get proof. This photo,” the detective shares.

The photo sees the doctor standing next to a small Nomu which does not even hit his waist. The experiment is on two feet, and the toddler-sized limbs are wearing velcro shoes. The Nomu has no arms, but its body is primarily a head with bulging eyes and stiff ears. A bony tail completes the horrific design, leaving fans to wonder how this young Nomu was made. The idea of Ujiko toying with a kid to get this result is unfathomable, but Pro Heroes know to expect the worst by now.

What do you think about this Nomu…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.