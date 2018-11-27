‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Strange Dismemberment Quirk

My Hero Academia is never short on strange powers, and it seems another odd quirk has been added to the series. After all, the story introduced a new superpower in its latest chapter, and it requires one heroine to essentially dismember themselves.

So, if you are easily squeamish, then you will want to approach Setsuna Tokage very carefully.

This week, My Hero Academia released a new chapter, and it was there fans met Setsuna at last. The heroine was teased in an earlier chapter as a Class 1-B member, but it turns out she’s so much more. Not only is Setsuna one of only four students brought into Izuku’s year on recommendation, but her quirk is unlike any fans have seen before.

As it turns out, Setsuna wields a quirk known as Lizard Tail Splitter. The power might not sound all that self-explanatory, but it is more straight-forward than it seems. Much like how a lizard can regrow its tail if it is severed, Setsuna can split up her body and regrown (or pull it back together) at will.

Right now, Setsuna is able to divide her body into more than a few pieces. In fact, the girl is able to split herself into 50 unique parts, and each section varies in length. My Hero Academia can shown Setsuna divided into pieces as small as her mouth, but she can isolate limbs like her arms as well.

The sneaky technique may not make Setsuna an overt offensive player, but she excels in espionage. As the girl can divide her body into however many pieces she likes, Setsuna can pinch out pieces of herself for long range combat as well as spying. This is the technique she set forth in her team’s training session against Class 1-A, and her quirk helped her get the jump on Bakugo’s squad early on.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.