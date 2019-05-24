My Hero Academia Introduces Strange New Transformation Quirk

My Hero Academia‘s latest arc has gone to a much more intense place than fans had ever expected to see as the series has shifted its focus to Shigaraki and the League of Villains as they fight off against a much more powerful and resourceful villain faction, the Meta Liberation Army. The latest few chapters have focused more on each of the remaining League of Villains members too, and now it seems to be Twice’s turn.

As Twice is now part of the Meta Liberation Army’s plan as they somehow want to use his cloning quirk to help them, fans see a disturbing new transformation quirk “anthropomorph” that transforms any objects into living puppets.

Chapter 228 of the series begins with a somber moments as the beat to near death Himiko Toga is found by Twice as she clings on to life. He’s absorbed in panic, and it’s here that the Meta Liberation Army jumps into action. As Twice cries over Toga, he’s suddenly surrounded with a large group of very surprising people. Twice freaks out as he finds himself surrounded by, well, himself.

Skeptic of the Meta Liberation Army’s Quirk is “Anthropomorph” and according to the description, he can “transform fridges, desks, and other human-sized objects into puppets he controls” and transformed a few objects into clones of Twice’s real persona Jin Bubaigawara. This gives Twice terrible flashbacks as his original experimentation with his quirk led to his madness when his clones all attacked one another, so this leavs Jin him a bad place.

Skeptic also reveals that the Meta Liberation Army wants Twice to join their cause in particular as his cloning quirk will be a good backup plan if their leader ever falls. But they only want Twice, so if he ends up being dragged away by his lookalikes Toga will be left to die. Now fans are definitely anxious to see what comes in the next chapter.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.