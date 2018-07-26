‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals One Pro Hero’s True Alliance

You might think the line between heroes and villains is an easy one to spot, but My Hero Academia doesn’t think so. While the series has its undeniable heroes, there are some who toe the line between good and evil… and one of those characters revealed their real status to fans.

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, then you will know its most recent chapter dove into one Pro Hero’s surprising past. With Endeavor gravely hurt, it falls to Hawks to save the new No. 1 Hero, but it turns out the young pro has a secret.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, Hawks is working for the League of Villains on the sly, but he is doing so under orders from some stuffy executives at his Hero Agency.

Yes, Hawks has found himself in a big pickle here. He is a good guy playing a bad guy who is actually a good guy. The web he’s weaving to suss out the League of Villains is a dangerous one, and it doesn’t seem to be sitting with the hero all too well.

“So, while I’m in with them, what am I to do with the damage they’ll cause? Just turn a blind eye,” Hawks is seen asking the men assigning him this new job.

“It’s a favor befitting a man who can turn a blind eye. One who does not care about honor or fame. One who is strictly forward-thinking. We believe there is no better person for the job than you.”

While Hawks may be good at bluffing, this recent set-up is hitting him harder than expected. Not only did Dabi switch up the plans last minute, but High-End dealt permanent damage to Endeavor. The No. 1 hero may have survived, but it came at a great cost, and Hawks isn’t keen on being associated with the bloody exchange.

So, do you think Hawks will be able to pull of his double agent role? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.