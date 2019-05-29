My Hero Academia Teases the Pitfalls of Modern Hero Society

My Hero Academia takes place in a world far different from our own, and it isn’t afraid to dive deep into its lore. With superheroes a thing of common knowledge, the series is as fantastical as any Marvel Comics run, and its world suffers many of the same setbacks.

After all, living in a world of heroes doesn’t mean everyone is heroic, and one villain learned that the hard way.

Recently, My Hero Academia set up a brand-new chapter, and it was there fans learned all about Twice. The villain has been a favorite with fans thanks to his whacky behavior, but the manga has since turned him into a rather sympathetic guy all because of his past.

It turns out the hero society didn’t see much potential in Twice and felt it was justified in turning the struggling boy away at every turn.

“That officer couldn’t have known. Me neither. Just how far a person can fall from one little stumble,” Twice reflected as a flashback informed fans of his past. After the hero got involved in some legal issues as a teenager, an unyielding hand sent Twice spiraling without any hope of redemption. Twice went from being a bored teen to having a record and no home, leaving him to reflect on how society let him down.

“My folks died when I was in middle school. They were killed in some villain attack. With no other relatives, I was alone. Just me. By myself. And in modern society, when you’re someone without roots… well, not a lot of people can relate to that.”

With society so focused on the heroics of its pros, little time or care was shown to Twice who was struggling. A lack of understanding help mold the teenager into a man who held no regard for the law, and fans know how that ended up. Now, the baddie is a key part of the League of Villains, and many believe his heart is still good. However, it seems Twice has turned his back on society like it did to him, and readers admit they feel for the guy given his absolutely rotten luck.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.