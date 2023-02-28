My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Puts a Target on Inasa's Back

My Hero Academia has not been afraid to maim and kill characters as the All-Out War and Final War arcs have unfolded – and the body count certainly isn't done yet! My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter has seen All For One making his final push to reach Tomura Shigaraki and complete his unholy rebirth. Standing in the way are a brave group of heroes – including the students of various hero schools and classes who are all getting a baptism of fire in one of the darkest moments of history. And, not all of them are going to make it out alive.

Chapter 381 of My Hero Academia's manga seems to plant a death flag over the fan-favorite character of Inasa Yoarashi, Shiketsu High School's standout first-year student, who commands the formidable powers of the Whirlwind quirk.

The Final War saw All Might devise a plan to split the League of Villains and All For One's army into separate factions, with corresponding factions of heroes to take each villain group down. That plan was well and good until Tomura Shigaraki caused mass destructive chaos to the plan – while All For One's scheming saw his elite teleporting Nomu Kurogiri freed in time to collect the League of Villains and deliver them to All For One's side. Dabi's flames and Himiko Toga's army of clone doubles left the heroes on their heels – until Shiketsu's best arrived as the latest calvary to be called in!

Inasa's Whirlwind qurik is indeed the game-changer on the battlefield, as it is able to both clear the fire and army of doubles out of the way, and keep All For One at far enough bay to prevent him from stealing any new quirks. It's an impressive culmination of Inasa's arc as a superstar prodigy – but also a perfect setup for a classic anime noble sacrifice death!



At this point in the story, the kids of U.A. and Shiketsu high schools are the ones stepping up to try and define what kind of world their generation will be living in. However, even with all the awesome ultimate moves that some character are displaying, we all know that in the end, One For All's fate will be decided in a battle with the main heroes of the story, like Izuku Midoriya – perhaps even Tenko Shimura, if he finally breaks free of his "Shigaraki" persona. That seems to suggest that this current onslaught of hero attacks on All For One – though impressive – will ultimately get blown down – and after seeing him already take some harsh damage, Inasa's life seems like it could be one of the ones lost as All For One mounts his counterattack.

