My Hero Academia Makes Startling Reveal About Shigaraki, One For All

My Hero Academia has taken its focus off its heroes for a bit and shifted light to its villains who tend to slink in the shadows. Not long ago, the manga kicked off an entire arc focused on the League of Villains, and it seems a few reveals about Shigaraki have come to light.

And as it turns out, it seems Shigaraki knows way more about his grandmother than fans thought.

Recently, My Hero Academia chapter 227 share a never-before-known fact about the League of Villains leader. Shigaraki delves into a flashback during his battle with the Meta Liberation Army, and it is there fans learned the boy knows about his grandmother Nana Shimura.

“So, this is Grandma. She was a hero, I guess. Why’d you wanna show me this, Hana,” the boy says in the quiet flashback.

The aside begins with Shigaraki’s sister Hana helps her brother sneak into their dad’s office. It was there Hana shows a photo of Nana to her brother, and the image seems to show Nana hugging her son.

The flashback caught fans off guard as many thought Shigaraki didn’t know about his hero heritage. There is no telling if the boy knows how Nana once carried One For All, but she knows she was a hero. This fact has fans even more curious as to how Shigaraki was turned into All For One’s pupil down the line, but fans still have their theories about that. After all, the baddie is cognizant enough during this flashback to realize “this memory isn’t in my head”, leaving fans curious whether or not All For One implanted memories into Shigaraki way back when.

