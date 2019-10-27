My Hero Academia Fans Approve of Todoroki’s Latest Endeavor Takedown

My Hero Academia fans know who they like and who they do not. Over the years, the series has introduced lots of characters who are now favorites, but that kind of success is not universal. In fact, there are plenty of heroes whom fans hate, and Endeavor tops that list for many.

Of course, My Hero Academia wants to show Endeavor’s growth as a Pro Hero, and fans are still so-so on the redemption arc. When it comes down to it, they love to see Shoto Todoroki beat down his dad, and the hero-in-training did as much in a recent chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia put out a new chapter this past week, and it was there fans met up with Todoroki. The hero has decided to do a work study at his father’s agency, and he has been joined by Izuku and Bakugo. Endeavor might not have wanted three lackeys, but he did what was needed to rope Todoroki back to him.

After all, Endeavor has been on a mission to become a better man, but his son is not having it. Todoroki told his dad he plans to use Endeavor to his own gain and to forget any father-son bonding.

“Please understand, the man I admire is the one mom and I watched on the TV back then. As a fledgling hero, in order to become a man worthy of the title, I came here of my own free will,” Todoroki tells the group.

“I’m here to use you for my own reasons. Sorry this isn’t going how you want, Number One. So let’s stop the father-son crap in front of my friends.”

While Endeavor might have wanted to earn his son’s forgiveness, it looks like Todoroki is fresh out of supply. There is always a chance the boy may soften up as he works under Endeavor, but Todoroki has never been one to go back on his word. It seems like Endeavor will have to walk the walk if he wants redemption, and even then there’s no guarantee it will come.

Do you think Shoto will ever reconcile with his father…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.