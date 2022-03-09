My Hero Academia Introduces Cultural Festival Easter Egg

My Hero Academia is set to end its Shonen story by seeing the heroes of UA Academy attempt to once and for all take down All For One and his numerous henchmen. While the current arc is about as grim as grim can be, the series created by Kohei Horikoshi is taking the opportunity to reference an earlier time in the series in the Cultural Festival Arc by bringing back a player that worked behind the scenes to help out one of the Big Three.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 345, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

With all the young heroes helping in the plan to defeat the villains, Chargebolt has an essential role to play, helping to power the headquarters of UA Academy where the battle against Shigaraki is taking place. With the young villain having the powers of All For One at his disposal, a number of crime fighters with Quirks that grant them mastery over electricity have banded together to give the heroes a major leg-up in the battle against All For One’s heir. Joining Chargebolt is Yuyu Haya, a young hero last seen during the Cultural Festival who was assisting Nejire of the Big Three with her unique apparel.

As Best Jeanist explains to Shigaraki, Yuyu Haya and other electrical heroes are helping in creating this “coffin in the sky,”:

“Our grand assignment was finding a way to contain you, with your ability to cause instant, widespread death and your speed on par with what All Might’s was in his prime. Observations from your two battles since your great awakening led us to this ideal arena. It was all made possible by a 16-year-old young lady. The shelter and evacuation system created by the principal plus a mechanism to counter your decay Quirk, and yet another program, to miniaturize the segmented blocks and launch them like drones.”

What do you think of this Easter Egg that takes u back to the days of the Cultural Festival?