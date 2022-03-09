My Hero Academia Just Put Mirko’s Life in Question… Again

Mirko might not have the same notoriety as the likes of Deku, Bakugo, and All Might, but the rabbit-hero has become a fan favorite among the adult crimefighters of My Hero Academia. With the final battle of the series, according to creator Kohei Horikoshi, currently underway, no hero or villain is safe and the latest chapter of the manga puts Mirko in quite the dangerous position as a gaggle of heroes attempt to take down Shigaraki. With the anime adaptation set to return this fall with season six, expect some major moments for Mirko in 2022.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 346, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though the villains lost the War Arc, All For One and his followers only became stronger as they were able to jailbreak not just their leader, but scores of other antagonists. Luckily, the young heroes of UA and their older counterparts have come up with a plan of “divide and conquer” with individual heroes being placed in front of some of the biggest villains threatening the world. Placed in front of Shigaraki, one of the strongest villains who now has All For One’s powers at his disposal, Bakugo, Mirko, Aizawa, Best Jeanist, and Monoma are staring down the young criminal.

While the heroes believed that they would be able to eliminate Shigaraki’s powers using the powers of Aizawa and Monoma, they discovered that their plan wouldn’t work as the young villain has apparently perfected his powers, spelling trouble for Mirko specifically. With the heir to All For One creating an appendage that is made up of hands and terror, he is able to deliver a heavy blow to the rabbit hero.

The scariest part of this blow is that Shigaraki is able to directly make contact with Mirko, making her susceptible to his mastery of decay, potentially spelling her doom. With this being the final story of My Hero Academia, according to creator Kohei Horikoshi, now is definitely the time to worry about hero casualties as the war between heroes and villains draws to a close.

Do you think Mirko is a goner in this final arc of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.