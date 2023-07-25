My Hero Academia Reveals the Timeline Where Toga Was a Hero

My Hero Academia might have taken one of its biggest characters off the board. With the final arc playing out in the pages of the superhero shonen's manga, it should come as no surprise that creator Kohei Horikoshi most likely won't have all the heroes and villains walking out of this confrontation with their lives. With the latest chapter, the series gave us a look into a possible world where Toga hadn't become a villain but was instead shown the light.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapters of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 395, be forewarned that we'll be diving into heavy spoiler territory that has yet to hit the anime adaptation. It would appear that Toga has passed on from this mortal coil, seemingly dying as she gave her blood to save Ochaco's life. Thanks to using Twice's Quirk, Toga was presented as one of the strongest beings working for Shigaraki and All For One, but also has a devastating effect on her body. Unable to hold the power for long, it might have had a major part in her falling to the wayside and seemingly giving her life to save her former enemy.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Toga always wanted to just be herself, shunned by society thanks to her love of blood and the benefits that had when it came to her Quirk. Evolving as a part of the League of Villains, Toga's strength became a major obstacle for all the heroes but luckily was talked down by Uravity during their brawl. While we don't necessarily see Toga becoming a part of Class 1-A in an alternate reality, the blood-drinking villain discusses how her life might have changed before she draws what might be her final breath.

"Maybe, just maybe, if I'd known this feeling sooner, then despite how badly I wanted to drain their blood, I woulda yearned to give my blood away too. If I'd experienced that sort of love, I maybe would had an easier time living in this world. In any case, I am Himiko Toga. I live and love how I please. That's how I made my way in life. Just a normal girl, with the cutest smile in the world."

Do you think Toga is truly dead? What would the world be like if Toga had been a student at UA Academy?