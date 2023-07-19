My Hero Academia Stirs Up a New Ship With Toga’s Final Stand

My Hero Academia is moving through its final act, and the manga is keeping fans on their toes with its arcs. Shoto and the Todoroki family kickstarted the finale with their own feud, but now others are having their showdown. Most recently, Toga and Ochaco have gone to war with one another, and the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia has the fandom buzzing about a new ship in its wake.

The whole thing came to light after chapter 394 of My Hero Academia went live. It was there fans reunited with Ochaco as the heroine continued her fight with Toga. The blood-hungry villain has been going all out in this final act as Toga has been fueled by her grief over Twice’s death. Not long ago, that rage prompted her to stab Ochaco, but now the girls are on a different level with one another.

If you head over to communities on Tumblr or Twitter, you will see fans cooing over Toga and Ochaco. The girl’s relationship has taken a turn this week, and fans are geeking over the exchange. Togocha is trending whether you ship it platonically or otherwise, so you best get on board with the movement.

Given how Toga and Ochaco first met, it is hard to believe the pair could level with one another, but the latter was determined to reach Toga. She opened her heart to the girl and showed her how love even at its most nontraditional can work. For her entire life, Toga was told her way of loving others was sick, but Ochaco wanted to “reach out and touch that sorrow” inside of the villain. For Ochaco, no one should suffer whether they’re a hero or a villain. And by the end of chapter 394, My Hero Academia, Toga finds peace and acceptance in Ochaco’s arms.

Toga may have found the love she’s always wanted in Ochaco, but now the question remains what is next for the girl. There is no denying the wrongs she has done, and Ochaco has made as much clear to Toga. The villain’s next steps are unclear to say the least, but if she has Ochaco’s support, there is no doubt Toga can make amends in her own way.

If you are not familiar with My Hero Academia’s final act, well – you best get on it! The manga is available to read on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read My Hero Academia’s synopsis below:

“Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn’t got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny…”

What do you think about the latest chapter of My Hero Academia? Did you expect Ochaco vs Toga to end like this…? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!