‘My Hero Academia’ Teases A New Todoroki Technique

My Hero Academia‘s latest arc continues as Class 1-A and Class 1-B are midway through their big combat exercise. Todoroki’s team is up next, and the latest chapter of the manga teases that he might have a new technique coming.

When thinking back to training with his father Endeavor, it’s hinted that Endeavor actually passed on a powerful technique that fans have yet to see Todoroki use.

Tokoyami, after his loss to Class 1-B, goes to Todoroki and says the rest is up to him because he and Todoroki once served as interns to the current Number 1 and Number 2 heroes, Endeavor and Hawks. This sparks a pretty intense flashback in Todoroki in which he remembers an abusive training moment between him and his father.

Endeavor yells at Todoroki that he needs to inherit this powerful technique from him because he’s the only one who can do it. He bashes Todoroki’s brother and sister saying that neither of them were able to handle the technique, and that with Todoroki he will finally be able to achieve his ambition.

Endeavor may have softened on Todoroki a bit over the years, especially after the fall of All Might and Endeavor claiming the Number 1 spot, but Todoroki still carries the physical and mental scars of the past. Endeavor bore Todoroki as a son through harsh means, and only raised him to eventually surpass All Might. Todoroki had clashed with his father, but has since accepted the fiery part of his quirk since his fight with Midoriya during the Sports Festival.

This fire ultimate move would be a big deal if Todoroki unleashes it as the current arc of the manga has debuted brand new ultimate moves from many of the students. Todoroki’s working his way to becoming a pro-hero on his own terms, but using this technique would be another crucial step to better mental health. It would then make the journey to herodom even easier.

