‘My Hero Academia’ Just Gave These Heroes Hilarious Makeovers

My Hero Academia fans have been glued to their screens because of the third season’s constant intensity over the last few weeks, but fans are excited to just settle a bit and enjoy the moment.

But this moment was full of tension of a different kind…that is until Midoriya, Kirishima, Todoroki, Yaoyorozu, and Iida made their way to Kamino Ward in search of the League of Villains’ hideout and Bakugo.

Although they are there to save Bakugo, they also needed to disguise themselves in order to walk around without trouble and fans loved seeing these kids being kids for a moment and play pretend.

These hilarious makeovers into tough adults was a great way to add some levity to the intense season, but there was also an important makeover with Aizawa to bring everyone back down to Earth and remind fans exactly the situation everyone is in.

Read on to check out the makeovers from the latest episode, and let us know what you think of them in the comments!

Midoriya

IT’S ON!! ?



My Hero Academia Season 3 Episode 46 – From Iida to Midoriya



? Watch: https://t.co/vjCWlfV6MZ pic.twitter.com/4fcA1HQ6NH — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) May 26, 2018

Todoroki

todoroki (man in disguise, peep the white hairs) pic.twitter.com/uSNZjsAome — rt ur todoroki (@rturtodoroki) May 26, 2018

Kirishima

Soft Kirishima with his hair down ?? pic.twitter.com/v4usbKIoGu — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) May 26, 2018

Yaoyorozu

some yaoyorozu to warm ur cold dead heart pic.twitter.com/RA5qqMt622 — Fuckhands McMike (@tsodmike) May 26, 2018

Iida

can we PLEASE talk about Iida’s mustache! pic.twitter.com/Ui3wf0wd98 — VRV (@WatchVRV) May 27, 2018

Aizawa

just a gentle reminder that Aizawa Shouta is the most beautiful thing in the whole, entire world. that’s just how it is. I don’t make the rules pic.twitter.com/dd4FwRGxGQ — shiva ? (@todorokishotos) May 26, 2018

What Did Fans Think?

Fans were naturally laughing hysterically over these transformations with Midoriya getting the biggest response:

“Midoriya is soft and shy”



Also Midoriya: pic.twitter.com/IKdmapumnI — John (@SHOKYUUU) May 26, 2018

Good morning to Izuki Midoriya only pic.twitter.com/Pil4PKiTAC — chris loves chuuya ♡ (@sapphiresoukoku) May 27, 2018

Midoriya’s “Hey!”.



oh ghad i love him pic.twitter.com/P3GtffHcjF — K a t s u k i B a k u g o (@kxcchxn) May 27, 2018

Everyone Loves the Makeovers!

Midoriya may get the most attention, but don’t count out support for Kirishima, Todoroki, Yaoyorozu, and Iida either:

Kirishima: “I’ll tell ya later…”



OH MY GOD KIRISHIMA pic.twitter.com/d1V7BtUAu2 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) May 26, 2018

todoroki emo appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/EPW2ak3ScM — eliso (@todorokinkk) May 26, 2018

Can I mention how cute Yaoyorozu looked in her disguise? pic.twitter.com/sIyTsSq2bw — Sleepi (@Sleepi201) May 27, 2018