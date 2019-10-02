My Hero Academia Cosplay Proves Mina Ashido Is Equal Parts Cute and Creepy

One of the aspects of having a quirk for many heroes and civilians living in the world of My Hero Academia is that they might just not look as human because of it. With a class room filled with characters that have the heads of birds, are invisible, or have multiple appendages sprouting from your torso, Mina Ashdio can sometimes look quaint in comparison. The aspiring hero has the quirk that allows her to create an acid like substance that can nearly burn through everything, and one fan wanted to do justice to the character who hits the scene with bright pink skin and some insect traits to boot.

Reddit User Beckygrace7 posted this amazing cosplay that shows how cute Mina can be, and yet, look otherworldly and creepy at the same time with a look that makes her appear less than human than the likes of Midoriya, Ochaco, Bakugo, and several other of her classmates:

Mina has had several cool moments throughout the series, managing to leverage her quirk to assist against both villains and challenges from the Academy itself. If you’re a fan of the manga, you know that the “Alien Queen” has some much more heartfelt and important moments coming up, proving that even though she may be one of the worst students in her class when it comes to overall grades, she has the trappings of a great hero inside her.

Alien Queen will be returning with the rest of her class shortly with the return of My Hero Academia as season four drops this month for excited fans anticipating the return of UA Academy. With Overhaul and the Yakuza presenting an entirely new threat to Class 1-A, Mina will have to further train her quirk in order to make it as powerful as it can be to help her friends not just survive, but thrive.

