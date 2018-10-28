‘My Hero Academia’ Releases Hilarious Mirio Gag Scene

Although he was introduced late into the third season, Mirio Togata made a huge impression on My Hero Academia fans with his short time on screen. The same goes for the English dub version of the character as well.

It may seem impossible, but a new behind-the-scenes clip of the series makes Mirio even more endearing than before as his voice actor has a bit of kooky fun.

Ricco Fajardo made his big debut as Mirio Togata, the top student of U.A. Academy, to much acclaim from fans and now his performance is even more golden with this gag. Colleen Clinkenbeard, ADR director for the series, revealed the hilarious clip on Twitter showing off a different spin on Midoriya’s first meeting with the strange new hero.

Instead of telling Midoriya that people are talking about him as he did in the original series, the clip instead has Mirio talking to himself a bit. Positing that Midoriya is a philosophical person, Mirio says he can be pretty deep himself sometimes. Referencing the fact that Mirio was using his quirk to appear in the ground, Mirio jokes that he’s deep right now because Midoriya can only see his face.

While the pun was hilarious in its own right, what really cements the gag is Fajardo’s whispering of the line. The whisper adds a bit of in-character mischievousness that would fit right in with the official English dub of the series. With as much fun Fajardo seems to be having in the role already, fans can rest easy knowing that he will be steering Mirio in a fun direction when the character returns in the much anticipated fourth season of the series.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.