‘My Hero Academia: The Movie’ Reveals First Trailer

Are you feeling plus ultra today? This week, fans of My Hero Academia are in for a treat as its anime will make a comeback with a new season, but that is not all. After all, the very first trailer for My Hero Academia‘s movie just dropped!

Over on Twitter, the official pages for My Hero Academia gave fans their first-look at its debut film. The feature, which is slated to debut on August 3, will focus on Izuku Midoriya and All Might as the pair travel to a floating island. My Hero Academia: The Movie — The Two Heroes plans to follow the pair as they uncover a dangerous secret upon the manmade haven, and this trailer shows some juicy bits of the movie.

The clip begins with Izuku in his hero costume as he walks with his back to fans. A voiceover plays shortly after as the hero addresses viewers, and some colored manga panels reveal key frames done for the anime. As the trailer continues, fans can see more of Izuku as he uses his Full Cowl to prepare a mighty Smash. And, if you look closely, it seems like the boy’s costume has gotten a few upgrades.

The trailer’s end hype the movie even further with a very special finale. Fans watch as Izuku and All Might fly to the floating island, but that isn’t all. The very end sees All Might make a big comeback as his younger self is shown facing a massive explosion. The lively hero is seen in his prime looking back to a character many think to be Izuku, and All Might tells the boy they should go on.

This movie will be the first one My Hero Academia has received since its anime debuted. You can read the full synopsis for My Hero Academia: The Movie — The Two Heroes below:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break.

However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage!

Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

My Hero Academia's movie is set to open August 3. The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.