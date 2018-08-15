‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Releases First English Trailer

My Hero Academia stands as one of anime’s top titles, and the franchise is ready to take over U.S. theaters. This fall, Toho and Funimation will bring the show’s first film abroad, and its first English trailer has gone live.

And, as you may have guessed, the clip is totally PLUS ULTRA.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has put out its first English-dubbed trailer. The reel features the usual talent behind characters like Izuku Midoriya, but a few newcomers can be heard as well.

With the movie coming into U.S. theaters, voice actors for new heroes like Melissa Shield and David Shield have been cast. Erica Mendez will play the Quirkless girl while her prodigal father is played by Ray Chase. On the villain side, Keith Silverstein has been tapped to play Wolfram, a baddie with some seriously wicked technological powers.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is scheduled to release in Japan Aug. 3rd, and in the United States and Canada this September. The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

So, will you be watching this big superhero debut? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!