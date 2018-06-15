Did ‘My Hero Academia’ Just Unveil Its Own Batmobile?

Some of the most popular superheroes in the world have their own version of decked out transportation. Batman has the Batmobile, Wonder Woman has the Invisible Jet, Tony Stark has his mechanical suit – hell, even Aquaman has a giant seahorse!

Isn’t it about time All Might got his own ride? In the new trailer for the upcoming movie My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, it looks like the popular character gets his personal take on the Batmobile.

In the trailer, which you can watch in the video above, we get to see a couple shots of young All Might, long before the days he took Izuku under his wing. Right before one of these shots, there’s a moment that’s sure to catch the eye of any longtime Batman fan.

All Might can be seen standing on a dock overlooking the water and there is someone beside him, though it’s hard to tell who exactly it is. Behind the two figures, however, is the object that caught our eye.

A tricked-out sports car, that looks like it has had some seriously futuristic upgrades, is parked on the dock just behind them. Much like the traditional Batmobile, this vehicle has just two seats, an extended front end, and a pair of massive engines in the back. It’s totally possible to think that, in his early days, All Might whipped around the city in a car like this to get to a crime scene as fast as possible.

However, one of the biggest differences between All Might and Batman, aside from the fact that one of them actually has super powers, is that they carry polar opposite demeanors. Batman is dark and gritty, basking in the shadows of the night. All Might, on the other hand, is all about bright, shining positivity. The guy carries a smile no matter what bad thing may be happening to him.

Has anyone ever even seen Batman smile?

What do you think of All Might’s new ride? Are you excited for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will premiere this summer at Anime Expo.